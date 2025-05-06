Durban residents demand answers after sewage contaminates drinking water supply

Musgrave residents were concerned about their health issues after their water pipe lines were contaminated with sewer water when adjacent pipelines were damaged.

eThekwini ward 31 councillor Remona Mckenzie explained that on Friday, 25 April, a burst water pipe occurred in the Musgrave area and while plumbers were excavating the road to expose the pipe, they accidentally struck a sewer pipeline adjacent to it.

Mckenzie said this allowed sewage to enter the water network. Mckenzie said the city was informed and then issued a formal boil water alert on 1 May 2025, which she believes was far too late. McKenzie said residents raised urgent concerns about a foul smell in their tap water and washing machines. Residents of Vause Road, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stated that they were waiting for the eThekwini Municipality to inform them if it was safe to drink the water. On Tuesday, eThekwini municipality’s spokesperson Gugu Sisilana the water was safe to drink, after quality checks were conducted.

One of the residents said that she had the washing machine on when the colour of the water turned brown. She said some residents had to replace the filters on their washing machines and fridges.

“The water had a foul smell and later we found out it was sewage. The municipality had come out twice to take water samples but they have kept us waiting on whether we can drink this water. In the interim we are buying copious amounts of water in plastic bottles,” they said.