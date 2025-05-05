South Africans unite to condemn terrorism after Kashmir massacre

A group of Durban residents gathered at a busy intersection on Monday morning to protest against the recent killings in Kashmir. Image: Tumi Pakkies / Independent Newspapers

A group of people braved the cold morning air for a placard demonstration for the killing of innocent people in Kashmir, India, last month. Amidst the traffic at the corner of Joyce and Inanda roads, stood a group with placards and waving flags against the killing in Kashmir.

They were mourning the innocent, honouring the brave, and standing strong for the people of India. On April 22, gunmen opened fire on tourists, killing at least 26 people at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.

A woman holds a poster with pictures of the victims. Image: Tumi Pakkies / Independent Newspapers

Pravesh Naipal said they decided on Sunday, when they held a mass prayer, that before a strike happens, they should do something to create awareness that terrorism is not acceptable. Naipal said the entire world has spoken out against the terrorism happening in India, the Hinduphobia, and the killing of people basically because of their beliefs. He said the victims were asked to recite a certain Islamic verse, and if they could not recite that verse, they knew they were not Muslim, and they were killed. If they were unsure, they pulled their pants down and shot them. A six-year-old child was held by the feet, and the child's head was bashed until they died.

“Thus, the entire world has condemned these acts.I have not heard my government speaking or condemning this heinous act. And that is why we are saying a message to our government: speak out against terrorism,” Naipal said. “Let us hear the South African voice together with the others in the world.”

Udesh Singh said 26 Hindus, one Christian, and one Muslim were shot in an act of terrorism. “What makes this more unique is that they selectively chose Hindus, forcing them to open their pants to see if they were circumcised before shooting them. So this was an attack on Hindus,” Singh said. He said the one Muslim was part of a terrorist group and was allegedly killed to silence him.

“I think it’s about time South Africa stands up against terrorism because it’s going to happen right here very soon,” Singh said. “There are cells in this country. There are people who have been named terrorists. So we’re not far from that.”

Pravesh Hurdeen Singh said what happened in Kashmir was hatred of the other and to sow division. “How much more of this hatred can you have simply because you want to dominate nothing more than further promoting imperialism, colonialism, capitalism, domination, all these nations of this world, these cultures want to take over because they do not have the inherent nature of people to love and embrace everybody. You know that is a sad part of it,” Hurdeen Singh said. “All peace-loving, all freedom-loving people must stand up against this terrorism. In whatever moment from whatever quarters.”

Sabetha Shrinundh said enough is enough. “Hinduism is a very peaceful religion, and if somebody attacks Hindus, then we all stand united,” Shrinundh stated. She said they are not safe in a public area and cannot go to a park because they do not know if someone will come and shoot at them. “Terrorism must stop. There’s no place for it in this country, in this world. We’re not going to let it happen in this country. It’s happening everywhere. We’re going to have to put a stop to it,” Shrinundh said.

