New Kwa-Ximba Package Plant launched to enhance water supply for 18 villages in KZN

The water treatment plant in KwaXimba, eThekwini Ward 1, will supply over 7ml/d of water throughout the area. Image: eThekwini Municipality

KwaZulu-Natal’s Kwa-Ximba Package Plant, which reticulates water to 18 villages situated in eThekwini Municipality’s Ward 1, was officially opened on Friday. The R378 million two-phased package plant will transport potable water via a 7.4 kilometre pipeline to two command reservoirs in the area. According to the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), the two reservoirs will supply 18 villages in and around Kwa-Ximba.

The villages include Mvini, Bhobhonono, Nkandla, Nonoti, Msunduze, Mhali, Esiweni, Livapo, Nconcosi, Ntukusweni, Zwelisha, Kajabula, Othweba, Kwanyoni, Skhoxe, Kwadenge, and Emngacwini. The area of Kwa-Ximba previously depended on a reservoir in Cato Ridge, which received treated water from Midmar Water Treatment Works through the Western Aqueduct. Minister of DWS Pemmy Majodina said the project consists of the completed first phase of a water treatment portable plant, which supplies 2 megalitres per day (ml/d), and a second one that was upgraded to supply 7 ml/d.

Majodina said the plant was commissioned last year and is operating well and will remain under the custodianship of uMngeni-uThukela Water (UUW). “Due to population growth, Cato Ridge reservoir could no longer provide a reliable water supply to communities. The reservoir did not receive sufficient volumes to be able to cater for all the areas, including the villages. The two package plants will, therefore, be able to improve the water supply to these communities,” Majodina explained. The upgraded facility is set to supply 7 million litres of clean water daily to Ward 1, the largest ward in eThekwini Municipality.

The UUW described the milestone project as a major step toward resolving long-standing water challenges and strengthening water security for the KwaXimba community. The UUW said the water supply will reach 3 000 households in KwaXimba. Previously, there were some villages which did not have reliable water supply due to insufficient water in the command reservoirs, because of leaks. Majodina said this has been addressed by the municipality to ensure that the reservoirs are sustainably being filled with water. Majodina urged the Kwa-Ximba community to protect the pipeline and water system from vandalism.

Sello Seitlholo, deputy minister of DWS, stated that the delivery of bulk infrastructure was a major task in the country. He said one of the biggest crises in South Africa is that, although we do have our raw water, the quality of it is deteriorating. "It costs a lot of money to treat the water. The wastewater treatment works, the factories, and the agricultural sector pollute the rivers. As a department, we have a responsibility to make sure our municipalities, agricultural sectors, and industries can discharge water that would be able to pair up with the other water quality that we find in our rivers and dams," he said. "If the raw water is of bad quality, uMngeni-uThukela Water spends a lot of money treating the water. It means that if eThekwini buys this water, it will cost more. The consumers will also buy the water at an exorbitant price. So there is a value chain in terms of the availability of water quality. We hope that we do not come back after two years and witness any vandalism," Seitlholo said.

Mdu Nkosi, IFP councillor and the chairperson of the Trading Services Committee in eThekwini Municipality, said the Kwa-Ximba pipeline and other scheme projects will assist the community immensely. Nkosi stated that the area was given additional capacity than required to cater for future developments. He added that water tankering services could be withdrawn from the area. "Our intention is to ensure people get water through pipes in their houses so that the city can account for water usage and loss. It is important to develop these rural areas because people have the impression that those living in suburbs and townships only deserve water, which is not the case," Nkosi said. [email protected]