An elderly couple and their grandchild were injured in a vehicle accident caused by a pothole on the R102 near Glen Anil. Image: KZN VIP Protection Services

An elderly couple and their grandchild suffered moderate injuries this afternoon in an accident on the R102 near Glen Anil in Durban North. Their vehicle overturned after hitting a pothole. KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said, according to reports, the vehicle hit a pothole, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle before it overturned. Numerous worried drivers who saw what happened immediately pulled over to offer help. Naidoo said that in a remarkable display of community support, bystanders helped free the occupants by pushing the vehicle back onto its wheels.

“KZN VIP Ambulance Services was promptly contacted and responded to the scene. The injured occupants were stabilised on scene before being transported to a nearby medical facility for further assessment,” Naidoo said. He said Metro Police also attended the scene and helped divert traffic. “KZN VIP extends its thanks to the members of the public who assisted at the scene and ensured the safety and well-being of the victims until emergency services arrived,” Naidoo added.

The stretch between Esikhawini and John Ross Highway within the uMhlathuze Municipality has potholes. Image: City of uMhlathuze

Meanwhile, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, the City of uMhlathuze says it is aware of the poor condition of the road between Esikhawini and John Ross Highway, commonly known as Madlankala. The road is plagued by potholes, making it difficult and dangerous for motorists to travel. “The City wishes to inform the community that this road falls under the jurisdiction of the Department of Transport (DOT), and it is not the City’s responsibility to maintain or repair it,” the municipality said. “It is important to note that the City cannot undertake repairs on this road or any other road under the DOT’s authority, such as Ngwelezane Road, without the department’s formal consent.”

The municipality said it will maintain its engagement with the Department of Transport and remain hopeful for a positive response. “We trust that continued collaboration will lead to further improvements in vital road infrastructure for our community’s benefit,” the municipality said.

The KwaZulu-Natal government launched the War on Potholes campaign in Edendale, Pietermaritzburg, last Friday. Image: Supplied