Five people were killed in a crash on Eddie Hagen Drive in Cato Ridge on Sunday morning. One survivor was taken to the hospital. Image: ALS Paramedics

Five people were killed in a single vehicle crash in the Cato Ridge area, northern Durban, while transporting an assaulted and stabbed person to a nearby clinic on Sunday morning. ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that before 6am, ALS Paramedics and multiple emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle collision on Eddie Hagen Drive. Jamieson said that according to reports, the family of six were transporting a critically injured patient who had been assaulted and stabbed to a local clinic when they lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway before crashing into a concrete drain.

He said the scene that greeted paramedics was one of utter devastation. The vehicle had been practically torn in two. “Paramedics assessed the scene and found that all six males had sustained major injuries,” Jamieson said. “Paramedics worked on two patients on the scene, however, one went into a state of cardiac arrest and was declared deceased on the scene. “One patient with critical injuries was rushed through to a nearby hospital for the urgent care that he required. “A total of five have been confirmed deceased on the scene.”

The Durban Metro Police Service confirmed it and the South African Police Service were attending to the crash, which resulted in fatalities. Metro police advised motorists to avoid Eddie Hagen Drive and use alternative routes to prevent further congestion and delays. “We urge all road users to drive with extreme caution, especially in difficult conditions,” the metro police said.

