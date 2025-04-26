Empowering KwaZulu-Natal's traditional leaders: A new economic vision

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cogta Thulasizwe Buthelezi. Image: Supplied

Stipends for KwaZulu-Natal Traditional leaders absorbed 71% of the Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) R1.9 billion budget for the 2025 and 2026 financial year. Traditional leaders needed to become self-sufficient so they could support themselves, reduce dependence, and grow local economies, said Marlaine Nair, MPL - Democratic Alliance at the KZN Legislature on Friday. Nair said this imbalance cannot continue unchecked. Nair said KZN needs a new deal - one where traditional councils are not only custodians of culture but contributors to community development. Nair said the DA honours their place, respects the work they do and recognises their critical role in our social fabric. “We must build economic engines inside traditional institutions. For every R1 in this budget, 71 cents goes to salaries. This includes traditional leadership stipends, support structures, and tools of trade. They are not employees, with formal job descriptions - they are members of an institution,” Nair said.

Nair said this left little in the budget to address urgent needs such as disaster response, municipal support, and small-town rehabilitation that supports jobs. Nair commended Cogta for achieving a clean audit and CoGTA MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi’s use of Section 106 investigations into allegations of corruption and maladministration. Buthelezi said his budget budget aims to strengthen local governance, support traditional leadership, and to stimulate economic activity across the province. Buthelezi said the department is committed to developing an empowered, independent, and progressive institution of traditional leadership. He said Cogta has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s School of Social Sciences for the implementation of the Amakhosi Empowerment Programme. “This programme aims to upskill amakhosi in key areas of leadership, economic development, natural resource management, land administration, governance, and legislative frameworks,” Buthelezi said.

Inkosi Bhekizwe Biyela (centre) of the eMahlayizeni Traditional Authority was celebrated for his 48 years of service during a ceremony held at the Nkandla stadium. He is seen with the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, the Minister for COGTA Velenkosini Hlabisa, Amakhosi, mayors and izinduna. Image: Supplied

Buthelezi said on 5 April 2025, they honoured Inkosi Biyela of eMahlayizeni, who has served on the throne for 47 years. Buthelezi said his commitment has extended beyond the Mahlayizeni community, impacting the entire province of KZN through various leadership roles over the decades. Buthelezi said Cogta will introduce the Induna of the Year awards, a prestigious initiative aimed at recognising and celebrating outstanding performance of izinduna who have demonstrated exceptional commitment and dedication in serving their communities. “We are proud to announce the revival of the Zulu custom of ukuthela amanzi, in alignment with the cultural programmes. During the 2024/ 25 financial year, eleven Amakhosi have performed this sacred ritual, with five amakhosi to undergo this ritual in the next few months, affirming our dedication to preserving and promoting the customs and traditions that distinguish the Zulu Kingdom,” Buthelezi said. Buthelezi said the Amakhosi Empowerment Programme was developed to address the identified needs of amakhosi. Buthelezi said this initiative involves procuring A-frame tents, 200 chairs, and a mobile freezer to enable amakhosi to generate income through rentals and to serve as a community gathering place.

Inkosi Bhekizwe Biyela of the eMahlayizeni Traditional Authority was celebrated for his 48 years of service during a ceremony held at the Nkandla stadium. Members of the community presented Inkosi Biyela with various gifts, including a Toyota Fortuner. Image: Supplied