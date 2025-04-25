Members of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Legislature were concerned about overcrowding and growth in informal settlements, a backlog of housing projects, and a lack of accountability. Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal politicians debated various methods to address the critical housing crisis in the province during the Department of Human Settlements' R3.5 billion budget vote on Friday. Siboniso Duma, the MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, conceded that many housing projects have been delayed because contractors had gone bankrupt, and some projects had allegations of irregularities as well as logistical delays in supply chain processes. According to Duma, non-compliant contractors will face legal action, be blacklisted, and may be forced to pay for repairs themselves.

He said there were problems with the houses' quality that went beyond standard snag lists. According to Duma, the department prioritises eThekwini's transit camps and informal settlements, and was able to decommission 15 transit camps by the end of March 2024. In 2025, they want to decommission eleven transit camps. He said 13 informal settlement projects are under planning and prefeasibility and expected to be completed by 2028, adding that land availability for sustainable human settlements was a challenge.

“Our focus remains on acquiring suitable land for human habitation to address informal settlements and relocating communities to safer and integrated areas. The people of this province cannot wait any longer for their houses because of protracted delays caused by local and district municipalities in terms of the provision of bulk infrastructure.” Duma was referring to the Mbulwane Area H Housing Project under Alfred Duma Local Municipality with a budget of R120 million. According to him, his department invested more than R11 million in bulk infrastructure despite this being the responsibility of the district municipality. He said the department experienced a similar problem with the Thubalethu Housing Project under UMthonjaneni Local Municipality. His department allocated R61 million for the installation of bulk water services and another R19 million for the construction of water infrastructure in the area.

Duma stated that settlement growth is occurring in the eastern and western portions of KZN, primarily around Durban, Pietermaritzburg, and KwaDukuza, where development and job opportunities are available “The eThekwini Municipality has experienced the most significant increase in the demand for housing, which is due to rapid migration of indigent families to the city and its surroundings, thus increasing the number of informal settlements and informal dwellings,” Duma said. Members of the Provincial Legislature (MPLs) expressed concerns about overcrowding, the growth of informal settlements, and a backlog of housing projects that lack accountability.

Simanga Mabaso, uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) member, said there was a lack of transparency in the waiting list for houses. Mabaso stated that there was no plan to deal with housing backlogs, suggesting that the department use the Shanghai affordable housing blueprint, which could solve South Africa’s housing problem within five years. IFP member Ncamisile Nkwanyana said corruption in the allocation of houses must come to an end. She was concerned about the reduction of the budgets and called for updates on stalled projects.

She said the department failed to monitor the use of money allocated to municipalities for housing projects. “There must be stringent oversight and constant site supervision to improve the quality of houses and products purchased," Nkwanyana said. DA member Riona Gokool said there was a need for transparency, accountability, and effective governance from the department.

The DA has called for a comprehensive turnaround strategy from the DHS which include: • Effective oversight and accountability: Ensuring that all projects are subject to rigorous monitoring and evaluation • Streamlined processes: Reducing red tape and inefficiencies that delay project implementation• Community engagement: Involving residents in the planning and execution of housing projects to ensure that their needs are met • Financial discipline: Allocating funds judiciously and ensuring that every cent is spent effectively. Gokool said the department failed to develop cohesive strategies that address the maintenance of existing housing, the issuing of title deeds, and the resolution of issues related to informal settlements.

“It has consistently failed to meet its targets even when resources were sufficient. The emergency housing response fund has been underutilised, with underspending in the 2023/24 financial year attributed to incomplete beneficiary lists, procurement delays, and a lack of standard operating procedures.” Gokool added that after the April 2022 floods, the department redirected money to construct temporary homes for flood victims, which delayed progress on addressing KZN’s existing housing backlog. “This, while the department had already been allocated R476 million for emergency housing, yet only spent 5%,” Gokool said.

Gokool suggested that the department establish a transparent, accountable, and efficient housing list to ensure fairness and reduce instances of mismanagement. Cynthia Shinga, an NFP member, said it was unacceptable that people should suffer because municipalities cannot deliver services on time. “No elder should die waiting for a relocation, and no child should grow up in a hijacked building. A list of names of those contractors who are blacklisted along with officials responsible for failed projects must be made available to the community,” Shinga said. [email protected]