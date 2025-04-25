Durban Weather Alert: Heavy rainfall triggers flooding, emergency workers on high alert

File Emergency workers are on high alert as heavy rainfall is expected to continue on Friday.

Emergency workers are on high alert following heavy rainfall in Durban on Thursday night, which is expected to continue into Friday.

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued a level 4 weather alert with disruptive rainfall and rainstorms across the KZN province.

In a statement, eThekwini Municipality said the warning includes the eThekwini region.

"Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by heavy downpours. The persistent rainfall may result in the flooding of roads, bridges, and settlements, poor driving conditions, damage to infrastructure, and the destruction of mud-based houses."

The municipality urged motorists to exercise extreme caution and maintain a safe following distance while driving on wet roads.

The municipality’s disaster management unit and emergency services are on standby and monitoring forecasts.

"The City advises residents to exercise caution, to stay indoors if possible, and to avoid traveling unless necessary. Residents living in flood-prone areas, including informal settlements, must take the necessary safety precautions. The public is reminded not to cross swollen rivers and streams."

On Friday morning, Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said they have received multiple calls of localised flooding in most parts of Durban.

The hotspots include M19 Umgeni Road, North Coast Road, M4 Riverside, and M13.

"We want to urge all motorists to leave early and travel if necessary."

Jamieson also urged motorists to ensure their tyres and windscreen wipers were in good condition.

IOL News