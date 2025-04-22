Investigation launched into KZN teacher's alleged sexual misconduct at Pitlochry Primary School

Concerned parents and residents gathered outside Pitlochry School in Westville demanding the removal of a teacher who allegedly sent a grade 7 learner text messages of a sexual nature. Image: Tumi Pakkies

An investigation is underway by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education (DoE) into allegations that a teacher had sent a grade 7 learner text messages of a sexual nature at Pitlochry Primary School in Westville. Several parents and concerned residents staged a protest outside the school on Tuesday calling for the removal of the teacher. Spokesperson for the DoE, Muzi Mahlambi, said the matter was reported to the school principal on April 5, 2025. Mahlambi said the circuit manager instituted an investigation immediately. “The findings and the recommendations are now at the desk of the head of the department to apply his mind and take appropriate actions. We are very disappointed as the department to have such a character teaching our learners. The department frowns at such behaviour,” Mahlambi said.

KwaZulu-Natal Parents Association chairperson, Vee Gani, said the matter was brought to his attention on Thursday. Gani said the matter was already being investigated by the DoE. Gani said the complaint was lodged with supporting evidence, and that the DoE should have acted immediately to remove or suspend the teacher. Gani said the department must not place him at another school. On vetting of teachers, Gani said it had a good and bad notion. Gani said a teacher can be cleared today but the nature of the person can change tomorrow. “Even though vetted, they can still cause a crime. The department should have acted with speed and should have protected the reputation of the school. The relevant parties should have gotten involved to minimise the reputational risk,” he said.

Gani said that parents must be vigilant and monitor their children’s cellphone. Gani said role-players must do all that they can to prevent it from happening again. “It gets worse when a protector becomes a violator. I hope justice takes its course and if he is found guilty the department must dispense whatever sanction is appropriate for the crime. Putting an article on social media opens the door for all sorts of blame games to happen,” Gani said. Thirona Moodley, National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (NAPTOSA) chief executive officer, said they are against any act of sexual grooming or any advances of a sexual nature between an educator and learners. “Educators stand in for parents while learners are at school .They are to protect learners and not use their positions to exploit our learners. These are allegations that must be tested and before that we cannot be judge and jury. It is for this reason the department must investigate and report their findings to all concerned,” Moodley said.