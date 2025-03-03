uMngeni-uThukela Water addresses concerns over Hazelmere Dam water release

uMngeni-uThukela Water has responded to a video circulated on Sunday claiming that water would be released from the Hazelmere Dam without warning to affected communities.

The water entity has stressed that there has been no such release of water. As of now, the dam is overflowing due to recent heavy rains that have pushed its levels to 102%.

uMngeni-uThukela Water spokesperson Siyabonga Maphumulo said the entity issued a media statement on Friday cautioning communities living downstream of the dam to be careful as the dam overflow would lead to the uMdloti River swelling.

“We will continue to monitor the Hazelmere Dam and in the event that its level gets to 105%, we will consider a water release. However, at this stage, uMngeni-uThukela Water has not begun releasing water from the dam,” Maphumulo explained.

“In the event of a water release, uMngeni-uThukela Water, guided by its operating protocols, would inform the public and all affected stakeholders before effecting the water release.”

Maphumulo added that since water levels at the dam have not reached the 105% mark, the entity has no immediate plans of releasing water via its emergency scours.

“UMngeni-uThukela Water would therefore like to allay any public fears or concerns about water releases. We would also like to again remind the public to practice vigilance around the uMdloti River due to the dam overflow.”