uMngeni-uThukela Water addresses concerns over Hazelmere Dam water release
Hazelmere Dam.
Image: uMngeni-uThukela Water
uMngeni-uThukela Water has responded to a video circulated on Sunday claiming that water would be released from the Hazelmere Dam without warning to affected communities.
The water entity has stressed that there has been no such release of water. As of now, the dam is overflowing due to recent heavy rains that have pushed its levels to 102%.
uMngeni-uThukela Water spokesperson Siyabonga Maphumulo said the entity issued a media statement on Friday cautioning communities living downstream of the dam to be careful as the dam overflow would lead to the uMdloti River swelling.
“We will continue to monitor the Hazelmere Dam and in the event that its level gets to 105%, we will consider a water release. However, at this stage, uMngeni-uThukela Water has not begun releasing water from the dam,” Maphumulo explained.
“In the event of a water release, uMngeni-uThukela Water, guided by its operating protocols, would inform the public and all affected stakeholders before effecting the water release.”
Maphumulo added that since water levels at the dam have not reached the 105% mark, the entity has no immediate plans of releasing water via its emergency scours.
“UMngeni-uThukela Water would therefore like to allay any public fears or concerns about water releases. We would also like to again remind the public to practice vigilance around the uMdloti River due to the dam overflow.”
Over the weekend, the entity reported that water levels in the Hazelmere and Mvutshane Dams, located in the eThekwini Metro and the Ilembe District Municipality, have risen due to heavy rains in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
The Hazelmere Dam at 102% is overflowing into the uMdloti River while the Mvutshane Dam currently stands at 84% of its total capacity. This exceeds the stipulated safe operating limit of 70-80%.
Maphumulo said the excess water from both the Hazelmere and the Mvutshane Dams has significantly increased the levels of the Hlimbithwa and uMdloti rivers.
“uMngeni-uThukela appeals to the public to practice caution and avoid crossing these rivers and low-lying bridges as any attempt to do so could pose a risk of drowning or getting washed away,” Maphumulo said.
“We further urge communities to safeguard any property, including livestock, located on riverbanks while the dam overflows and water releases are in progress.”
Maphumulo added that the release of water from the Mvutshane Dam will be stopped once the water reaches 70% or less of the dam’s storage capacity.
According to the South African Weather Service, as of 2pm on Sunday, Durban South had received 82mm of rain; Virginia 79.6mm; Mount Edgecombe 77mm; King Shaka 67.8mm and Pennington 29.8mm.
Related Topics: