Teenager dies after alleged drug binge in KwaZulu Natal Midlands

An 18-year-old teenage boy from Howick West died in an alleged drug binge. Picture: Midlands EMS

An 18-year-old teenage boy died following an alleged drug binge in the KwaZulu Natal Midlands on Sunday.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police have opened an inquest docket following an incident that took place where a teenager died and another was hospitalised allegedly from a drug overdose.

"Reports indicate that the deceased was found dead on the couch by a family member. The investigation into this case is ongoing."

Midlands EMS said they responded to reports of unresponsive teenagers.

"Initial reports from the scene indicate that a group of teenagers and adults had been consuming drugs earlier in the day," said spokesperson Roland Robertson.

"Upon arrival at the first location, paramedics found a teenager in a very unstable condition.

"While receiving treatment, he went into cardiac arrest."

He said CPR was initiated immediately, and after rapid intervention, paramedics successfully revived the patient twice.

"The patient was placed on a manual ventilator on the scene before being transported to a specialist hospital for further care."

Robertson said a second teenager, a male also 18, was later found unresponsive, showing no signs of life, and was declared deceased on the scene.

"Local authorities were in attendance and are investigating the incident."

