Shocking video shows KZN pupil slapping classmate 10 times over gossip allegations

A video of a KZN female pupil repeatedly slapping another pupil inside a school toilet over gossiping allegations has gone viral on social media.

In the 53-second video, the one pupil accuses the other pupils of gossiping and slaps her at least 10 times.

"What upsets me is that you are taking me for a fool," said the pupil before slapping the girl.

"That's what makes me angry. Why do you gossip about me?," the alleged bully says before slapping the girl again.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education said they were concerned about a video circulating on social media showing a disturbing incident of bullying at Nqabakazulu High School in KwaMashu.

In the video, a pupil is seen physically attacking another learner inside the school’s toilet.

KZN MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka expressed his deep concern over the incident.

"Bullying as a whole is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our schools.

"We, as a Department, are committed to ensuring that all learners feel safe and protected within the school environment.

"We encourage learners to report bullying incidents so that they can be addressed immediately,"

