February crime statistics: KwaZulu-Natal sees over 11,000 arrests

February saw over 11,000 arrests in KwaZulu-Natal, with a significant number related to violent crimes, including murder and robbery.

Over 11,000 people were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal during February for serious and violent crimes.

In addition, 287 firearms were seized.

"Firearms remain the weapon of choice which criminals use in the commission of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery crimes," said KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshuinda.

A total of 151 people were arrested in connection with murder cases.

The same number were arrested and charged with attempted murder.

"A total of 217 people were nabbed for robberies such as robbery with aggravating circumstances, carjacking, cash-in-transit robbery, house and business robberies."

Two hundred and seventeen men were arrested for rape allegations and 37 for sexual assault.

A staggering 2,547 people were arrested for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and common assault.

Police removed 626 dangerous weapons from society. These comprised of 562 knives, 12 axes and 20 machetes.

Five hundred and sixty-nine undocumented foreign nationals were also arrested for contravention of the Immigration Act.

