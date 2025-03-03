Community not budging over proposed housing for flood victims in Shallcross

One of the land portions identified for the construction of houses for April 2022 and recent flood victims. Image: Thobeka Ngema

Residents of Shallcross, in the south of Durban, who are opposed to the building of homes for flood victims, said their infrastructure must be fixed first before any development proceeds. This was Monday during an inspection of the land where the houses would be built. As the discussions were taking place, the sound of gunshots being fired was heard and the KZN Department of Human Settlements and media were advised to leave the area immediately. MEC Siboniso Duma’s spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said they would report the incident to the police. “We believe this is nothing but an unprovoked intimidation against us as we are doing everything in our power to assist community members that have been affected,” Sibiya said. The department’s land was set aside to build 85 permanent houses (42 on land ERF 165 and 43 on land ERF 1765) for April 2022 and recent flood victims. Shallcross resident Sally Bennie, 74, opposed construction saying children do not play there anymore because the ground is always wet. “How can you build in the park when children don’t even play there anymore?” Bennie asked. She also questioned how the department had funds to build new structures, but none to renovate existing flats.

Shallcross community members near some of the flats residents said needed to be renovated. Image: Thobeka Ngema

Shallcross community activist Marcus Richards said the infrastructure is incapable of serving the present population, stating that their objections have never had racial undertones. Concerns included damaged roads; morning traffic; lack of police and ambulance services; a neglected clinic; no street lights; crime; a dormant pool and stadiums in disarray. Richards said: “Since 2022, we’ve been having water issues,” adding that currently, some areas had no water. He said there was no public participation in Alpine Drive and Jamaica (in Shallcross). There was a brief meeting in 2023 where they registered with an environmental agency. They later received feedback and in another meeting by councillor Sibusiso Khwela were informed construction was approved. “We objected, we stopped it.”

Shallcross community activist Marcus Richards. Image: Thobeka Ngema

Richards said a public space used by Burlington Heights children was identified for housing. The site had conflicting Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) reports from the state and a private company. “The private company found a rock python, a crowned eagle and a Pickersgill reed frog which was identified nowhere else in the world,” Richards said. Richards said they were requesting that the existing issues be resolved before attempting to bring in new residents who will likely experience the same hardships as current residents. “We are not going to allow them to build low-cost housing anywhere in Shallcross. Not because of the objection to low-cost housing or flood victims’ housing, but because there are no flood victims for Shallcross.” Richards said nothing can go ahead without public participation. “We will fight in the courts if necessary. ​We will fight in the streets, but we’ll make our voices heard. We have a constitutional right.”

One of the land portions identified for the construction of houses for April 2022 and recent flood victims. Image: Supplied

Duma said the decision to use these properties for housing development was based on pre-screening results. The department hired professionals to study properties, prepare town planning applications, and submit them for approval. They also conducted an EIA and a Water Use License Application. Department head Max Mbili is meeting with management and the facilitation of meetings with residents, ratepayers associations and other key stakeholders is also discussed. These meetings, which must take place within the next two weeks, aim to prevent community resistance to the construction of houses for victims currently housed in flats, hotels and other temporary shelters. “In our meeting with residents, it was agreed that residents who have been waiting for houses for more than 30 years and those affected by floods will be accommodated in the 85 units to be built in the area,” Duma said. “Residents objected to the project citing service delivery issues such as a shortage of water and electricity. This matter was considered by the Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act Tribunal and a go-ahead was given for the construction.” Duma said an appeal has been submitted regarding the environmental authorization for ERF 1 13 Burlington Heights. The department will await the conclusion of the legal process and the decision of the relevant authority.