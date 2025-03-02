KZN VIP security company disputes police claims of involvement in Eastern Cape shoot-out

Four private security guards have been killed in a shoot-out with police in the Eastern Cape

KwaZulu-Natal-based private security company, KZN VIP have disputed police reports that their officers killed in the Eastern Cape last month, were suspects.

According to Eastern Cape police, suspects were wounded in a fatal shoot-out with police on February 20 on the N2 near Ndabakazi outside Butterworth.

At the time, provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa, said members of the National Intervention Unit followed up on information about two vehicles with firearms travelling from Cofimvaba.

"Police spotted the vehicles next to Cofimvaba and attempted to stop them. The suspects sped off. A chase ensued, and a backup was called to assist on the chase, and while they were between Ndabakazi and Butterworth, the alleged suspects shot at the police who then retaliated. On investigation, six people were fatally wounded, and firearms were recovered on their vehicles," she said.

Well-known extortion kingpin, Yanga 'Bara' Nyalara was killed in the shoot-out.

Responding to police reports, KZN VIP said their guards were not suspects.

"We would like to clarify that videos and photographs circulating on social media serve as evidence to the contrary, and we remain hopeful that they will help to prove the innocence of our members. In light of this tragic event, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has opened a murder investigation, which is currently ongoing," said KZN VIP's Gareth Naidoo.

He said at this stage, they are unable to verify the details around the incident.

"Some reports have wrongfully labeled our officers as suspects involved in a Cash in Transit robbery and accused them of possessing unlicensed firearms," Naidoo said.

He urged people with information that can assist in the investigation to contact (via WhatsApp) 067 594 6697.

Phaladi Shupping from Ipid confirmed that the watchdog is investigating the matter

When asked if Ipid was aware that the "suspects" were private security officers, he said, "The investigations are ongoing, and we can't respond to details relating to an investigation that is under way."

[email protected]

IOL