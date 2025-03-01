Five arrested following house robbery and kidnapping in Shakas Head, KZN

Police have arrested five suspects following a house robbery and kidnapping in KZN.

Five people have been arrested following a house robbery and kidnapping in Shakas Head, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

Police said the armed men entered the home and removed a safe off a bedroom wall.

"They questioned the victims about the vehicles they owned and assaulted them before taking a 32-year-old man with them to withdraw money from a nearby ATM," said police spokesperson, Captain Alex Thomson.

Thomson said when the suspects left, the victim's mother contacted the police who swiftly responded.

Police intercepted the suspects' vehicle, approximately 100m from the crime scene.

"All five suspects were arrested and the victim was rescued. The vehicle used in the commission of the crime was recovered and the victims were taken to receive medical treatment," Thomson said.

They face charges of house robbery and kidnapping.

Earlier in the week, a Hillcrest homeowner was killed in a robbery in Emoyeni Drive.

"Reports from the scene are that the man was confronted by the armed suspects who opened fire on him, before fleeing the scene. The man suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead upon the arrival of paramedics," said Ensure Security's Kyle van Reenen.

