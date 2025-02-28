Hospital group leads the way in cardiovascular care

Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre CEO Niresh Bechan, centre, with staff at the Hospital who were integral to the certification.

Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre in Durban has reaffirmed its status as the African leader in cardiovascular care by earning the coveted Transcatheter Valve Certification from the American College of Cardiology (ACC).

This achievement marks the third clinical excellence programme awarded to the hospital group by the ACC, further highlighting its commitment to world-class cardiac care.

Over the past three years, Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre has achieved outstanding clinical outcomes in Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) and Chest Pain management.

This latest certification specifically acknowledges the hospital’s expertise in Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI), a pioneering, minimally invasive procedure that replaces a diseased aortic valve without the need for open-heart surgery.

TAVI has revolutionised the treatment of severe aortic stenosis, particularly for high-risk patients who may not be candidates for traditional surgery.

The procedure allows for faster recovery, reduced complications, and an improved quality of life.

The ACC certification highlights Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre’s adherence to the most rigorous international standards and best practices in structural heart disease treatment.

The hospital’s TAVI programme was spearheaded by interventional cardiologists Dr Ismail Usman Soosiwala and Dr Shiraz Abdool Gafoor, whose leadership has been instrumental in securing this prestigious recognition.

“We are immensely proud to receive this esteemed certification from the American College of Cardiology,” said Dr Nilesh Patel, Chief Medical Officer at Lenmed.

“This milestone is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our multidisciplinary cardiac team, who continuously strive to provide cutting-edge, patient-centred care,” added hospital CEO Niresh Bechan.

He added that this latest certification places Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre among an elite group of global healthcare institutions that meet the ACC’s stringent criteria for structural heart disease programmes.

“Patients can have even greater confidence in the hospital’s ability to provide world-class outcomes and comprehensive cardiac care, reinforcing its position as a leader in advanced cardiovascular treatment,” said Bechan.

Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre has long been at the forefront of cardiovascular healthcare in South Africa, offering a comprehensive range of cardiac services, including interventional cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, paediatric cardiology, acute rehabilitation, transplants, and life-saving Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) procedures.

In 2023, Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre inserted a revolutionary heart device in a patient, ushering in a new dawn in cardiac care.

In a first for KwaZulu-Natal, surgeons at Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre in Durban successfully implanted its first left ventricular assist device (LVAD) in 43-year-old Riaan de Winnaar who was diagnosed with stage four heart failure. The successful procedure marked a giant leap in the treatment of heart failure.

The hospital was the first in Africa to receive ACC accreditation for its Chest Pain and Primary PCI programme, maintaining its accreditation for three consecutive years and earning a Centre of Excellence Award from the ACC in 2024. It has also received seven Diamond Awards—the highest recognition—from the World Stroke Organisation for excellence in acute stroke care.

IOL News