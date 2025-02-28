Hillcrest homeowner shot dead in robbery incident

iol A Hillcrest homeowner was killed in a robbery incident on Thursday night.

A Hillcrest homeowner was shot and killed in an alleged robbery incident on Thursday night.

The shooting incident took place on Moyeni Drive, Sunshine Valley in Hillcrest, west of Durban at around 11 pm.

It is alleged that the man and another person had just returned home when tragedy struck.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police in Hillcrest are investigating cases of house robbery and murder following an incident in which a 31-year-old man was allegedly shot and killed during a house robbery on Moyeni Drive on Thursday.

"It is reported that the couple was at their place of residence when they were accosted by three unknown armed men.

"The suspects reportedly robbed the victims of their cellphones and other electronic appliances.

"The 31-year-old succumbed to his injuries on the scene while the other victim escaped unharmed."

According to an incident report, as they were entering the house, they were ambushed by three unknown suspects who demanded money.

It is alleged that one of the armed suspects shot the man in the chest.

The robbers made off with a Samsung television, and a Samsung S24 cellphone.

According to the security company Ensure Security, they responded to reports of a shooting incident in the Hillcrest area.

"A homeowner was shot dead after three armed suspects forced entry into his home in the Hillcrest area," said spokesperson Kyle van Reenen.

"Reports from the scene are that the man was confronted by the armed suspects who opened fire on him, before fleeing the scene."

He said the man suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics.

IOL News

*Story has been updated to include comment from SAPS.