Durban's mop-up operations continue after devastating floods

Damage to one of the homes in Lamontville following heavy rains this week.

Mop up operations are continuing in Durban following heavy rains on Tuesday and Wednesday.

IOL reported that five people lost their lives when they were washed away in a flash flood in Lamontville, they are: Zondeni Gcabashe, 60, Lucia Ndobongo, 56, Snokhanyo Dingiswayo, 16, Anathi Dingiswayo, 11, and Lethu Dingiswayo, 5.

A sixth person, from Chatsworth, was also killed.

On Wednesday, a delegation made up of KwaZulu-Natal local government officials visited the areas to inspect the damage.

Provincial MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, said eThekwini Municipality will be assisting with burials.