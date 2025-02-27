Durban's mop-up operations continue after devastating floods
Damage to one of the homes in Lamontville following heavy rains this week.
Image: KZN Department of Transport and Human Settlements
Mop up operations are continuing in Durban following heavy rains on Tuesday and Wednesday.
IOL reported that five people lost their lives when they were washed away in a flash flood in Lamontville, they are: Zondeni Gcabashe, 60, Lucia Ndobongo, 56, Snokhanyo Dingiswayo, 16, Anathi Dingiswayo, 11, and Lethu Dingiswayo, 5.
A sixth person, from Chatsworth, was also killed.
On Wednesday, a delegation made up of KwaZulu-Natal local government officials visited the areas to inspect the damage.
Provincial MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, said eThekwini Municipality will be assisting with burials.
"Importantly, a decision has been made to move families living in flood prone areas around Ward 74," he said.
Duma added that temporary residential units are being arranged for families whose homes have collapsed in various parts of the province.
eThekwini Municipality's Gugu Sisilana said the flooding also affected other areas on the outskirts of the City.
One of the homes damaged in the heavy rains in Durban.
Image: KZN Department of Transport and Human Settlements
Beach closure
Several beaches have been affected by the severe flooding and are temporarily closed until further notice. The flooding, which resulted in damage to infrastructure, muddy water, and a large amount of debris spilling into the sea, has led to the temporary closure of some eThekwini beaches.
Weather alerts
The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, with heavy downpours, excessive lightning and hail along the escarpment and eastern Highveld of Mpumalanga, the western parts of the North West, the north-east parts of Northern Cape; west and central parts of Free State as well as the north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
