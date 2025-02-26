Search under way for five missing people in Durban following heavy rains

Search and Rescue Units are looking for five people, swept away following Tuesday morning's torrential rains in Lamontville, in Durban

A search is under way for five people who were swept away in a river in Lamontville, south of Durban, following another bout of heavy rains.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said emergency services were called to the scene where Search and Rescue units had already gathered to search for the residents.

He said rescue teams are facing numerous challenges including the state of the canal and live wires across the area.