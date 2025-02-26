Search under way for five missing people in Durban following heavy rains
Search and Rescue Units are looking for five people, swept away following Tuesday morning's torrential rains in Lamontville, in Durban
A search is under way for five people who were swept away in a river in Lamontville, south of Durban, following another bout of heavy rains.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said emergency services were called to the scene where Search and Rescue units had already gathered to search for the residents.
He said rescue teams are facing numerous challenges including the state of the canal and live wires across the area.
A road under a Mobeni home collapsed.
In another incident in Oribi Street, in Mobeni, a family escaped unharmed after the roadway under their home, collapsed.
The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has confirmed that disaster management teams are responding to several distress calls from residents.
"Authorities have received numerous emergency calls from residents affected by rising floodwaters. In response, teams from Ugu Disaster Management and Ray Nkonyeni Municipality (RNM) Fire and Rescue Services have been sent out to conduct evacuations and provide assistance to affected communities. Several roads have been badly flooded, making them impassable," said Cogta MEC, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi.
Affected areas include:
N2 Murchison
Umbango Bridge
Kwangwabe
Grace Low Level Bridge
Beach Garage
Nkongweni Bridge at Margate
OK Foods and Pharmacy (Margate)
A number of areas across Durban have also been left without electricity.
Ward councillor, Fran Kristopher, said multiple homes have reported loss of power supply.
"Due to the extent of the damages from the storm, we are asking everyone to bear with emergency services and teams busy with assessments and repairs," she said.
