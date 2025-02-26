Rescue teams recover bodies of five swept away in flash floods as SA Weather warns of more rain for KZN

The bodies of five people, washed away in a flash flood in Lamontville have been recovered by emergency teams.

Rescue teams have recovered the bodies of five individuals swept away in devastating flash floods in Lamontville. As weather warnings are issued for more rain, the community grapples with the aftermath of this tragic event.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said disaster management teams have recovered the bodies of two adult males and three children who were tragically swept away into a canal.

"Search and rescue operations were conducted tirelessly to locate the victims. This devastating incident occurred amidst heavy rainfall that has impacted large portions of the province, causing significant damage and flooding," the department said.

Additionally, two more bodies have washed up at Brighton and Ansteys beaches on the Bluff.

Cogta MEC, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

The heavy rains have resulted in widespread destruction, particularly in coastal regions.

Weather warnings

Yellow Level 1: The SA Weather Service has issued a warning for damaging winds between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape as well as the north coast of KwaZulu Natal.

Yellow Level 2 warning: Disruptive rain leading to localised flooding along the KZN coast and adjacent interior.

Yellow Level 2 warning: Severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail, leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads and settlements as well as localised damage to infrastructure, are expected over the extreme western parts of the North West as well as the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

