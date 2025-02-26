Four adults infected with Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease in KZN

iol KZN recorded four cases of adult infected with Hand,Foot and Mouth Disease.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health said there were four cases of Hand, Foot, and Mouth Diseases among adults.

The number of cases among children in KZN had reached 420.

According to the KZN Health Department spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa there were also cases recorded in the Harry Gwala District.

The majority of the cases affected primary schools and daycare centers.

The symptoms of HFMD usually start three to seven days after being infected, and last between seven to 10 days.

The Department said the disease was a fairly common viral infection, which mainly affects infants and children under the age of five, adding that they were working with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and closely monitoring the situation.

"As a province, we have faced serious health threats before, including Covid-19, and we have overcome them.

"Now, we must go back to the basics that helped us fight that pandemic."

The NICD encouraged parents and educators to promote good hygiene.

"Encourage regular handwashing, avoid sharing utensils, and ensure shared items like toys and stationary are kept clean."

Two days ago, atleast 10 confirmed cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) were reported in East London, in the Eastern Cape.

The Buffalo City Municipality said the cases were mainly from primary schools and daycare centres in the district's northern region.

