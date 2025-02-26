Debate on same-sex and polygamous marriages at public hearing

The parliamentary portfolio committee on Home Affairs held a public hearing on the Marriage Bill in Durban on Wednesday. Several people made their submissions on the Bill. Image: Thobeka Ngema

Same-sex and polygamous marriages were the main issues raised during the Marriage Bill public hearing held by the parliamentary portfolio committee on home affairs at the Umkhumbaan Community Hall in Cato Manor on Wednesday. There were also concerns about the legal age for marriage, marriage objections, how much the fines would be and the fitness of marriage officers, among others. Of those who made submissions, some rejected the Bill and said it should be scrapped while others supported it but said it needed amendments. Dr Xoli Jones of South African Women in Christ said same-sex marriages, between two women or two men, cannot produce children and 'it would spread unrighteousness'. Ward committee secretary (ward 83) Nkonzo Mzimela disagreed with same-sex marriages because of religion. “I disagree with same-sex marriages because God didn’t create a man and a woman without a reason, and then here on earth, we change that,” Mzimela said.

John Moses of Selah Christian Fellowship proposed that if people want to choose whatever marital arrangement they would prefer, there should be separate Acts that define those. “We cannot call same-sex arrangements marriage, because marriage, traditionally and for time immemorial, has always been seen as a union between a man and a woman,” Moses said. Concerning polygamy, Moses said a man could take as many wives as he wanted but with the consent of the first wife. “What happens if the lady does not consent? What happens to her? Does she become the object of abuse and so forth? And then is this Bill not discriminatory towards women? If men are allowed to take multiple partners, what about women? Are they also allowed the same thing?” Moses asked. Melasa Isaiah of the African Christian Democratic Party said the Bill would promote polygamy which goes against morality and their religious beliefs. “We implore you, honourable members of parliament, to respect our beliefs and not infringe on our human rights by imposing this proposed Bill on us,” Isaiah pleaded. She also said God created a male and a female and brought them together to propagate the human race. People exist because of a male and a female.

