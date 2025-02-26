127 South African soldiers repatriated for medical treatment
SANDF soldiers paying tribute to one of their own.
Image: SANDF
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says in total 127 soldiers have been repatriated to the country for medical treatment.
In a statement, the SANDF said the remainder of the wounded soldiers who needed medical attention have been successfully repatriated from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and will receive necessary medical care and support.
This follows the repatriation of wounded soldiers earlier this week.
Speaking to IOL, Rear Admiral (Junior Grade) Prince Tshabalala, confirmed that four soldiers are undergoing treatment for critical injuries sustained.
"Seventeen soldiers have also been admitted to the 1 Military Hospital for moderate injuries while 106 more require psychological and social intervention," he said.
Tshabalala said he could not divulge the numbers of how many SANDF soldiers remained in the DRC for security reasons.
The SA soldiers were in the war-ravaged eastern region of Goma as part of ongoing peacekeeping efforts by United Nations Organization Stabilisation Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO).
The names of the 14 soldiers killed in battle
Image: X
Earlier this month, the bodies of 14 soldiers, killed during the mission, were repatriated to South Africa.
Pregnant soldiers
Meanwhile, chairperson of the Select Committee on Security and Justice, Jane Mananiso, has called for the two pregnant soldiers who were part of the mission to be honoured.
The committee called for proper pregnancy testing of women soldiers when deployed on peace keeping missions to ensure that adequate and required prenatal medical care is afforded to women professionals.
"Importantly, if a decision is taken to deploy, pregnant women should not be placed in compromising positions. We are very proud of what the South African army has been able to do over the years and the deployments that were occasioned on us through regional mandated participation in DRC’s Kivu Province," she added.
The two soldiers were part of the 127 repatriated this week.
IOL
