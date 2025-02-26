127 South African soldiers repatriated for medical treatment

SANDF soldiers paying tribute to one of their own.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says in total 127 soldiers have been repatriated to the country for medical treatment.

In a statement, the SANDF said the remainder of the wounded soldiers who needed medical attention have been successfully repatriated from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and will receive necessary medical care and support.

This follows the repatriation of wounded soldiers earlier this week.

Speaking to IOL, Rear Admiral (Junior Grade) Prince Tshabalala, confirmed that four soldiers are undergoing treatment for critical injuries sustained.

"Seventeen soldiers have also been admitted to the 1 Military Hospital for moderate injuries while 106 more require psychological and social intervention," he said.

Tshabalala said he could not divulge the numbers of how many SANDF soldiers remained in the DRC for security reasons.

The SA soldiers were in the war-ravaged eastern region of Goma as part of ongoing peacekeeping efforts by United Nations Organization Stabilisation Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO).