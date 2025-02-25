Marshall Security guard faces disciplinary action over fishermen harassment claims

A Marshall Security officer is facing possible disciplinary action after fishermen complained of harassment along the uMlhanga beach area.

Marshall Security has confirmed that an internal disciplinary process is under way following complaints of harassment of local fishermen at the uMhlanga beach.

Speaking to IOL, a spokesperson from Marshall Security said the private security company is aware of the incident involving a security guard checking fishing licences while on duty.

"This action was not within the scope of their responsibilities, nor was it authorised by our company.

"We take this matter seriously and have initiated an internal disciplinary process to address the incident. Marshall Security is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and ensuring our guards operate strictly within their designated roles.

"We appreciate the concerns raised and would like to assure the public that this is being dealt with in line with our internal protocols," the spokesperson said.

Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority acting provincial manager, Sinenhlanhla Ngobese, added that if the checking of fishing permits has been deemed as part of the security guard's function as per their contract, they are allowed to check permits.

"[These are] part of their duties to safeguard the property or beach from people fishing without these permits.

Upset residents took to social media this week following a video showing the guard asking fishermen for their permits. In the short clip, the men can be seen showing the guard their documents.

As per the law, a permit is needed to fish along the shoreline. Annual and temporary permits can be purchased from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

IOL