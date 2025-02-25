KZN woman bags R5million Lotto jackpot using her late father's numbers

IOL A KZN woman has claimed over R5 million in the Lotto jackpot.

A KwaZulu Natal woman has claimed her R5.3million Lotto jackpot win.

The woman, in her 20s, was one of two winners in the Lotto jackpot of R10.6million from the February 12, 2025 draw.

She told National Lottery Ithuba that she won using the same numbers her late father had always played.

The winner went on to say that having lost both parents, she and her sister have been responsible for raising their younger siblings, facing significant challenges.

"Life has been difficult for us, but this win will change our circumstances. We will now have a beautiful, suitable home, and I can ensure my siblings receive a proper education."

She recalled how her father regularly played the National Lottery, always hopeful for a better future.

"He played Lotto often.I found an old ticket of his and decided to play his numbers. I never expected this outcome."

She plans on investing a large portion of her winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Shoprite in Melmoth, KwaZulu-Natal with a R5 ticket wager, and manual selection.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: "This heart-warming story highlights the true purpose of the National Lottery – to give people hope and a chance to change their lives for the better. We are overjoyed to have played a role in changing the life of this remarkable young woman and her family."

IOL News