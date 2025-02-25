Halima Hoosen-Preston’s alleged killer awaiting psychiatric evaluation

IOL Murder-accused Grayson Beare is still awating a psychiatric evaluation.

More than eight months after Durban woman Halima Hoosen-Preston was stabbed to death her alleged killer is still waiting to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Hoosen-Preston was killed in her Glenmore home in the early hours of June 2, 2024.

Her husband and two children witnessed the brutal attack that left the community reeling.

Grayson Beare, 44, was arrested moments after the murder.

He has been in police custody ever since.

The Hoosen-Preston’s young daughter told police that the suspect said he was stabbing them because they were supporting Palestine.

The family later stated that the act was purely criminal and should be treated as such.

Following a report by a District Surgeon, Beare was deemed fit to stand trial.

However, in August 2024, in what was meant to be a bail application, Beare’s attorneys made a Section 77 mental assessment application.

Beare appeared in court recently and the matter was adjourned to March 20, 2025.

The court heard that the problem was the availability of doctors.

Beare is waiting to undergo a 30-day mental evaluation at Fort Napier in Pietermaritzburg.

He is the adopted, estranged son of Julian Beare, who is the chairman of Beare Holdings.

In a statement released by the Beare family, they said they supported the victim’s family.

IOL News