Durban police officer shot and killed in Inanda, robbed of his firearm

A Durban cop was killed and robbed of his firearm on Monday night in Inanda, north of Durban.

The cop was shot twice in the head.

KwaZulu Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said SAPS are investigating a case of murder and robbery following an incident in which an off-duty police Constable was shot and killed.

"It is reported that the deceased was standing with his girlfriend on Emachobeni Main Road when a VW Polo vehicle arrived and two men got out.

"The two men started talking to the victim and his girlfriend and then instructed the girlfriend to walk away.

"They then allegedly shot the man and killed him on the scene, before fleeing from the scene with his service firearm and cellphone."

Netshiunda said the suspects, as well as the motive of the killing, are unknown at this stage.

The Constable is attached to Marianhill Public Order Policing.

It is alleged that without saying anything they shot him twice in the head and right armpit.

This incident comes days after the national police minister Senzo Mchunu at the release of the quarterly crime statistics, said they were very concerned about police murders in the country.

Mchunu said: "We are still very concerned about police murders in the country and want to emphasize that this would not be tolerated at all."

According to the period between October 2024 and December 2024, 13 police officers were killed. The majority of the killings were in KwaZulu-Natal.

However, it was a decline compared to the same period in the previous year.

