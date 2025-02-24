Whale Bone Pier protest for peace in Ukraine interrupted by Russian supporters

Police intervened during a peaceful march that was interrupted by pro-Russian supporters

A peaceful protest calling for an end to the Ukraine/Russian war was interrupted by a group of people carrying Russian flags.

The Ukrainian Association of South Africa hosted a placard demonstration at the popular Whale Bone Pier on Sunday afternoon however, moments into their event, they were approached by the group.

Speaking to IOL, the UASA's Katya Fedkina said they gathered to honour the victims of the war and also to call for the South African government and international community to take a stand against Russia's aggression.