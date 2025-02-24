Whale Bone Pier protest for peace in Ukraine interrupted by Russian supporters
Police intervened during a peaceful march that was interrupted by pro-Russian supporters
Image: RAJESH JANTILAL
A peaceful protest calling for an end to the Ukraine/Russian war was interrupted by a group of people carrying Russian flags.
The Ukrainian Association of South Africa hosted a placard demonstration at the popular Whale Bone Pier on Sunday afternoon however, moments into their event, they were approached by the group.
Speaking to IOL, the UASA's Katya Fedkina said they gathered to honour the victims of the war and also to call for the South African government and international community to take a stand against Russia's aggression.
Supports during Sunday's protest in uMhlanga
Image: RAJESH JANTILAL
Pro-Russian and pro-Ukraine supporters
Image: RAJESH JANTILAL
"During our peaceful demonstration a group of people with Russian flags appeared. I don't know anyone from that group. We tried to ask them what they were standing there for, but no one from the group could explain what they were doing or why," she said.
Police were on scene and stepped in to separate the group and ordered those with Russian flags to disperse.
Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
