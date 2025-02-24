Suspect killed, accomplice wounded in Edwin Swales robbery attempt

One suspect was killed and a second wounded in a shooting in Edwin Swales on Monday afternoon

One person has been shot dead and another seriously wounded following an attempted armed robbery along Edwin Swales Drive on Monday afternoon.

It is alleged that two suspects tried to rob a motorist. The man is alleged to have overpowered the suspects and grabbed their firearm which he used to shoot at them. Two were wounded while their accomplices fled the scene.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said emergency teams arrived on scene to find two men lying in a pool of blood.

"Immediately Advanced Life Support paramedics assessed both men and found that the one man had sustained major injuries as a result of gunshot wounds and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene," he said.

The second man was found in a critical condition.

"He sustained a gunshot wound to the head. He was stabilised at the scene before he was placed on a manual ventilator and rushed him to a nearby Durban hospital for the urgent care that he required," Jamieson added.

Meanwhile, an elderly woman was attacked during a robbery at her home in Glenwood.

"Paramedics arrived on the scene to find security personnel already in attendance and were shown into a house where they found a female in her seventies injured. Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilize the lady who had sustained serious injuries during an alleged robbery at her home before transporting her to a nearby hospital for the further care that she required," Jamieson said.

In both cases, police will investigate further.

