Five suspects fatally wounded in police shoot-out in Ntuzuma, KZN

Five suspects have been fatally wounded following a shoot-out with police in Ntuzuma in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said police, acting on intelligence, traced the suspects to Lindelani and when they arrived, they found a group of suspects sitting in two cars.

"Information at hand indicated that the suspects were planning to commit a business robbery in KwaMashu," he said.

Netshiunda said the suspects' two vehicles were parked at the corner of Mdubu and Melusi streets and it is suspected that the suspects had a disagreement which led to shots being fired among themselves. Police stumbled upon the altercation, prompting the suspects to turn their guns on the officers, who then retaliated.