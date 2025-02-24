eThekwini Municipality plans rollout of electric buses

eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba has shared the City's plans to roll out electric buses in the next 10 to 12 months. Image: Supplied

In keeping up with global trends, eThekwini Municipality has announced plans to roll out electric or e-buses. In other parts of the world, cities have embraced this form of transport, helping to reduce emissions in Germany and Spain. Delhi in India currently has the highest number of e-buses in operation. Speaking at the recent C40 Cities, Mayor Cyril Xaba said the City is already making headway and has kicked off a feasibility study for the deployment of the buses. "Within the next 10-12 months, the city will have three e-buses for trial purposes and an additional 16 in the next three years," Xaba said.

The mayor explained that the roll out of the e-buses is a bold intervention to achieve climate resilience and carbon neutrality in the City's public transportation system. He said the municipality is also working on the implementation and expansion of the public transport network (IPTN) and the implementation of travel demand measures to reduce private car trips by 50% by 2050. Another (no) Go!Durban? However, it remains to be seen if the City's robust plan will see the light of day owing to the non- start of the Go!Durban project. The project was due to kick off in 2017. IOL has extensively covered articles about the project, which was again meant to "go live" in October last year.

The Go!Durban Project was initially expected to provide an efficient, integrated public transport system for Durban, but the delays and lack of progress have led to public frustration, according to the Democratic Alliance. The DA is now calling for a detailed, comprehensive report on the project, which has reportedly cost the taxpayer in excess of R8 billion. "While these operational costs continue to mount, the Go Durban Project has failed to meet its fundamental milestones. Notably, the acquisition of buses, a critical component for the service's launch, has yet to be completed," said the DA's Zamani Khuzwayo. The Go!Durban project has been hit by several delays including disputes with the taxi industry and vandalism at stations.

