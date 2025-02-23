Pilot survives microlight crash near Groutville, KZN

On Sunday morning, IPSS Medical Rescue and IPSS Search & Rescue responded after receiving reports from passing motorists that they had witnessed a microlight crashing just south of the Groutville Airfield.

Groutville is situated approximately ten kilometres south of KwaDukuza and about 69 kilometres north of Durban.

Multiple units were immediately dispatched, searching the sugarcane fields in an attempt to locate the microlight and pilot.

Once located, the pilot was stabilised on scene by IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support Paramedics, having sustained serious injuries.

He has been transported to a medical facility for further care.

A microlight is defined as a non-foot launched aeroplane with an empty mass not exceeding 150kg for a single-seater and 175kg for a two-seater.

