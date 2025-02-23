KwaZulu-Natal man gets bitten by black mamba during prayer
Emergency response after pastor's black mamba snakebite during prayer.
Image: RUSA
A 27-year-old man was bitten by a Black Mamba while praying beside a river in Hazelmere, KwaZulu-Natal, early Saturday morning.
At about 6.30 am, a concerned citizen phoned the Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) Operations Centre, asking for immediate medical assistance.
The man said that he had been praying when a huge black snake bit him on the left foot. He was certain it was a black mamba. He showed signs of neurotoxic poisoning, including significant fluid accumulation at the bite site.
After traveling a short distance away from the river, he sought assistance from security guards, who subsequently contacted RUSA.
Paramedics addressed his symptoms before transporting him to a medical institution for further treatment.
Image: RUSA
The African Snakebite Institute (ASI) provided these helpful tips of what to do if bitten by a snake:
Be calm
Maintaining composure is essential. Make sure the snake is no longer in the vicinity, since a second bite might aggravate matters.
Avoid using tight bandages or tourniquets
Avoid using tight bands around the bite site, since they can be hazardous.
Do not try to cut or suck out the poison
There is no advantage to cutting the bite or attempting to suck out the poison; snake venom cannot be removed in this manner.
Seek medical assistance immediately
Transport the person to the nearest hospital as soon as possible. To minimise swelling, remove jewellery or tight clothes around the bite site, and raise the afflicted limb above the heart to relieve discomfort.
Oxygen is crucial
The main cause of death from snakebites is a lack of oxygen.
The black mamba and the Cape cobra are particularly dangerous. If the victim is admitted and having difficulties breathing, medical personnel can stabilise the patient, intubate, and ventilate if required.
IOL