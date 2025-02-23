KwaZulu-Natal man gets bitten by black mamba during prayer

A 27-year-old man was bitten by a Black Mamba while praying beside a river in Hazelmere, KwaZulu-Natal, early Saturday morning.

At about 6.30 am, a concerned citizen phoned the Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) Operations Centre, asking for immediate medical assistance.

The man said that he had been praying when a huge black snake bit him on the left foot. He was certain it was a black mamba. He showed signs of neurotoxic poisoning, including significant fluid accumulation at the bite site.

After traveling a short distance away from the river, he sought assistance from security guards, who subsequently contacted RUSA.

Paramedics addressed his symptoms before transporting him to a medical institution for further treatment.