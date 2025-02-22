KwaZulu-Natal reports 330 cases of Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease

iol Cases have risen to 330 of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease in KZN. Picture: File

There were 330 cases of Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease in KwaZulu-Natal by Friday.

The provincial Department of Health said the majority of cases were in eThekwini with 201 cases recorded.

The Ugu district recorded 37, Ungungundlovu district 10, Uthukela District 4, King Cetshwayo 69, Umkhanyakude district 4, Zululand 7.

The majority of the cases affected primary schools and daycare centers.

Earlier this week KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane visited Lenham Primary School in Phoenix which has over 80 cases.

"As a province, we have faced serious health threats before, including Covid-19, and we have overcome them.

"Now, we must go back to the basics that helped us fight that pandemic."

The National Department of Health called for calm.

"The Department, working with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases is closely monitoring the situation while providing necessary support to the province to contain the spread of this fairly common viral infection, which mainly affects infants and children under the age of five.

"There is no need for the public to panic because the outbreak remains under control at the current moment there is no serious public health threat detected. However, parents and caregivers are urged to be vigilant in case their children display common symptoms such as fever, sore throat, tiredness, loss of appetite and small blisters on the inside of the mouth, sides of the tongue, palms of the hands, and soles of the feet.

"The infection is usually self-limiting and clears without medication after 7 to 10 days. This means that one can recover without taking treatment or medication."

The Department said hygiene practices are some of the most effective preventative and control methods to contain the spread of the disease, hence educators and parents are encouraged to promote good hygiene habits at home and school environment including regular hand-washing, covering mouth when coughing, regular cleaning surfaces and not sharing eating utensils and stationery.

