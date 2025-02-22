Heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal: Nine confirmed dead as clean-up efforts continue

KZN Cogta MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi conveyed condolences to the families who have lost loved ones.

The death toll following heavy fall this week in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to nine.

According to the KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) the Provincial Disaster Management Teams have reported two more deaths in the Ugu District as clean-up efforts continue in regions impacted by heavy rains.

The number grew following the discovery of two dead in KwaQololoqo in the Umzumbe region of the Ugu District.

Sithembiso Mbutho and Musa Dlungele were swept away as they attempted to cross a river.

A child from the Shoba region of Vryheid, Zululand District, also died after being washed away while attempting to cross a river.

Buthelezi has launched a coordinated response to the victims.

Mop-up activities in eThekwini continue, with assistance coming from several agencies, social partners, and the eThekwini Metro.

On Monday, Buthelezi will spearhead disaster relief efforts to help impacted families.

"We appreciate the support from our social partners and other organs of state that have been working to assist the affected families," he said. "Our teams are still on the ground, ensuring that all affected families are profiled to receive the necessary support. We urge councilors and municipalities to ensure all wards are assessed and reported."

Buthelezi also warned that the rainy season is not over yet, so people should continue to exercise caution.

"We have suffered a great loss as a province, where almost every month we lose people through weather-related disasters. Let's all be vigilant to minimize the impact of the disruptive rains."

IOL