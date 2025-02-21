Tragic mudslide leaves three children orphaned in KwaZulu-Natal

A mother and father lost their lives when a mudslide triggered by the recent heavy rains flowed into their home.

This week, three young children were left orphaned after their parents were killed when the walls of their home caved in, triggered by a mudslide after more than 24 hours of torrential rains.

After three hours of searching through rubble, using a TLB, emergency teams located the bodies.

"Using specialised equipment, the bodies were moved from the rubble. Unfortunately both parents had passed away due to their injuries," said ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson.

He said emergency services including the eThekwini Fire Department and South African Police Service (SAPS) Search and Rescue and Metro Police Search and Rescue, rushed to the scene just after 7am.

Jamieson said teams had to navigate the treacherous muddy path to reach the wreckage.

"Upon arrival, they discovered the destruction caused by the landslide, which struck a home where a family of five had been. While the three children managed to escape, the mother and father were tragically trapped and later confirmed dead," Jamieson said.

The children were not physically harmed.