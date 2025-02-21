N3 temporary road closures for steel beam installation: What you need to know

The N3 between St James Avenue Interchange and the EB Cloete Interchange will be closed to traffic next week.

The N3 between St James Avenue Interchange and the EB Cloete Interchange will be closed to traffic to allow for the placement and installation of steel beams as part of the ongoing construction of the new Rockdale Bridge over the N3 at Rockdale Road.

South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) Eastern Region Geometrics Specialist Engineer, Jason Lowe, said this follows the demolition of the old bridge in August last year.

Road closure days and times

N3 East Bound Carriageway closure: From 8pm, on Tuesday, February 25 to 4am, on Wednesday, February 26

From 8pm, on Tuesday, February 25 to 4am, on Wednesday, February 26 N3 West Bound Carriageway Closure: From 8pm, on Wednesday, February 26 to 4am, on Thursday, February 27

Closure locations

N3 East Bound Closures (Pinetown to Durban):

N3 east bound fully closed at St James Avenue Interchange. The off ramp to Westville/Pavilion Shopping Centre will remain open.

St James Avenue loop ramp will be closed from the Pavilion to Durban.

St James Avenue left slip closed from Westville to Durban.

N3 West Bound Closures (Durban to Pinetown):

N3 west bound fully closed at EB Cloete Interchange (AKA Spaghetti Junction) motorists can only proceed to the N2 north or south.

N2 north bound off ramp closed at Spaghetti Junction from Amanzimtoti to Pinetown.

N2 south bound off ramp closed at Spaghetti Junction from Umhlanga Rocks to Pinetown.

Lowe appealed to motorists to take note of the dates and times and comply with warnings.

"To prioritise the safety of both construction workers and road users, the speed limit along the route will be reduced during construction," he said.

