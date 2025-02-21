Hawks widen net in search for alleged cop killer believed to be hiding in KwaZulu-Natal
Prince Gift Mdluli is a suspect in a murder of Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit commander, Lieutenant Colonel Piet Pretorius.
Image: Supplied
Police believe a suspect, wanted in connection with the murder of a Mpumalanga police officer, could be hiding in KwaZulu-Natal.
The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) confirmed that the net has been widened in the search for Prince Gift Mdluli.
"The warrant of arrest has been issued against Mdluli. According to information, Mdluli was last in Bergville, Howick, and Umzimkhulu in KZN," said Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi.
Mdluli is implicated in the murder of Lieutenant Colonel Piet Pretorius, who was gunned down on January 16. The 59-year-old police officer was the commander of the Vehicle Identification Unit in Ermelo.
Four accused in murder of Ermelo police commander abandon bail application.
Image: Hawks
So far, police have arrested five suspects, one being a former police officer, for Pretorius' murder.
Nkosi said Mthobisi Nkosi, Aubrey Xaba, Skhumbuzo Skhakhane, Nyiko Mujovo, and Valencia Skhosana appeared in the Ermelo Magistrate's Court this week where the men abandoned their bail application.
"Nkosi, Xaba, Skhakhane, and Mujovo were remanded in custody with the next court date scheduled for April 10.
"Skhosana proceeded with her bail application. She was also remanded in custody, and her bail application is scheduled to proceed on February 27," Nkosi said.
