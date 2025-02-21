Hawks widen net in search for alleged cop killer believed to be hiding in KwaZulu-Natal

Police believe a suspect, wanted in connection with the murder of a Mpumalanga police officer, could be hiding in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) confirmed that the net has been widened in the search for Prince Gift Mdluli.

"The warrant of arrest has been issued against Mdluli. According to information, Mdluli was last in Bergville, Howick, and Umzimkhulu in KZN," said Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi.

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.

Mdluli is implicated in the murder of Lieutenant Colonel Piet Pretorius, who was gunned down on January 16. The 59-year-old police officer was the commander of the Vehicle Identification Unit in Ermelo.