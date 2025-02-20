Update: Death toll from KZN heavy rains climbs to 6
One of several damaged homes in Durban as a result of this week's heavy rainfall.
Image: Supplied
eThekwini Municipality has confirmed that six people have been killed following torrential downpours in KwaZulu-Natal.
City spokesperson, Gugu Sisilana said the latest victims are a 44-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman who were trapped in a formal structure in Adams Mission.
Fatalities were reported in Folweni, KwaMakhutha, Demat and Ensimbini, among these deceased are two 13-year-olds and a 12-year-old.
The City has also announced the temporary closure of seven beaches as a result of muddy water and pollution from flooded estuaries.
Sisilana, confirmed that the City's Disaster Management teams and emergency services responded to several incidents, reported from Wednesday.
"The adverse weather experienced in the City led to the collapse of formal and informal structures with reports of entrapments being attended to by authorities.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
There have also been numerous reports of uprooted trees which are obstructing roadways in Chatsworth, Umkhomazi, Morningside and Verulam.
Canals are flowing at full capacity with the risk of flooding nearby properties in the south of Durban near the Isiphingo and Prospecton areas.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The City's Forecast Early Warning System revealed that 184mm of rain was reported in the Amanzimtoti area, south of the Durban CBD, between midnight and 5am on Thursday morning.
Sisilana said several areas including Amanzimtoti, Morton, Chatsworth and Isipingo are affected.
The closed beaches are: uMdloti Beach, Isiphingo Beach, Pipeline Beach, Toti Main Beach, Warner Beach, Winklespruit Beach, and uMgababa Beach.
"These beaches will be reopened as soon as conditions allow," the City said.
