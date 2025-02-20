Update: Death toll from KZN heavy rains climbs to 6

One of several damaged homes in Durban as a result of this week's heavy rainfall.

eThekwini Municipality has confirmed that six people have been killed following torrential downpours in KwaZulu-Natal.

City spokesperson, Gugu Sisilana said the latest victims are a 44-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman who were trapped in a formal structure in Adams Mission.

Fatalities were reported in Folweni, KwaMakhutha, Demat and Ensimbini, among these deceased are two 13-year-olds and a 12-year-old.

The City has also announced the temporary closure of seven beaches as a result of muddy water and pollution from flooded estuaries.

Sisilana, confirmed that the City's Disaster Management teams and emergency services responded to several incidents, reported from Wednesday.

"The adverse weather experienced in the City led to the collapse of formal and informal structures with reports of entrapments being attended to by authorities.