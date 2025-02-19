Understanding the Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak in KwaZulu-Natal

More than 200 cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease in KZN.

The Department of Health in KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed that the province has close to 200 confirmed cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) with eThekwini at the epicentre of the viral outbreak.

Parents are urged to remember that HFMD does not occur in animals and should not be confused with Foot and Mouth Disease or Hoof and Mouth Diseases which affected hoofed animals like cattle and sheep.

Speaking at briefing on Tuesday, Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said there are at least 195 cases reported with 27 new cases from eThekwini.

District outbreak

"eThekwini District is followed by King Cetshwayo District at 25 cases; uGu District at 20; and uMkhanyakude District with three confirmed cases. All of these 195 confirmed cases emanate from primary schools and daycare centres. Lenham Primary School is the most affected school with around 89 cases," she said.

MEC Simelane said teams are working to trace patient zero.

What is HFMD?

It is a viral infection that spreads rapidly among children, especially those in primary schools and daycare centres. It causes flu-like symptoms, painful blisters, and swollen hands. While it is not usually severe, it is highly contagious.

Symptoms

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), children present with a fever, sore throat, fatigue, loss of appetite and small blisters on the inside of the mouth, sides of the tongue, palms of the hands, and soles of the feet.

"These symptoms usually start three to seven days after infection and thereafter last for between seven to 10 days," the NICD said.

Is HFMD the same as Foot and Mouth Disease?

No, it is not. This virus cannot be transferred from animals to humans or humans to animals and it is not the same as Foot and Mouth Disease, which are only contracted by hoofed animals.