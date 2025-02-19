Man who allegedly robbed Durban pensioner of SASSA grant on first date, still in jail

iol A Chatsworth man is still in custody after allegedly robbing a pensioner of her SASSA grant money during a first date.

A Chatsworth man who allegedly robbed a pensioner of her South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grant money during a first date is expected to make another appearance in court for an identity parade.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) told IOL that the 54-year-old facing a charge of theft will appear in court on Friday.

The man who was not named was due to apply for bail on Monday, February 17, 2025.

He was arrested earlier this month for robbing a 64-year-old woman after taking her on a date to the Hazelmere Dam.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), the man fetched the woman in Isipingo on February 5, 2025, and the two went to Galleria Shopping Mall in Amanzimtoti where she withdrew her SASSA grant.

Prem Balram, RUSA boss, said the couple then left the South Coast and headed to Hazelmere Dam in Verulam.

Balram said that after approximately three hours, she was driven to a garage to freshen up

"The suspect then sped off with her bag, R2,000 in cash and her mobile phone. He then deleted his profile on Badoo."

RUSA was approached by the victim's family for help which led to the arrest of the suspect at his mother's home in Montford, Chatsworth.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal confirmed that a case of theft was opened for investigation.

IOL NEWS