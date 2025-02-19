Life imprisonment for Ultra Liquors robbers in Durban

IOL An Ultra Liquors store in Mayville, Durban was robbed in 2021. The robbers were jailed this week to life imprisonment.

Two men who robbed Ultra Liquors in Mayville in 2021 have been jailed to life imprisonment.

Sinethemba Mtshali, 30, and Siyamthanda Melvin Gumede, 32, were sentenced in the Durban High Court.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mtshali and Gumede were convicted of murder, attempted murder, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

They were also sentenced to an additional 11 years imprisonment for firearm-related offenses.

Explaining the merits of the case, NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Mtshali and Gumede, together with their co-conspirators, colluded and decided to rob Ultra Liquors.

"They realised that they would need force to achieve their objectives and armed themselves accordingly.

"On 12 October 2021, the accused and their co-conspirators entered the business and robbed the employees at gunpoint, taking two firearms and quantities of various types of alcohol.

"The deceased, Phiwayinkosi Dladla, who is the security guard on duty, was shot and killed on the scene.

"Another employee was shot several times as well; however, he survived."

Mtshali, who was also shot during the robbery, fled the scene with the others.

The NPA said Mtshali was arrested shortly afterward at a hospital, and Gumede was arrested a week later.

In court Advocate Gugu Xulu led the evidence of video footage linking Mtshali and Gumede to the crimes.

The NPA said the man who was shot several times had to undergo intensive medical treatment.

In a victim impact statement he said that apart from the physical trauma that he suffered, he still experiences nightmares and flashbacks about the incident.

The NPA said both Mtshali and Gumede were sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances, and 10 years imprisonment for attempted murder.

Mtshali was further sentenced to eight years imprisonment for the unlawful possession of a firearm and three years imprisonment for unlawful possession of ammunition.

"Since the sentences were ordered to run concurrently, they will effectively serve a term of life imprisonment each."

IOL News