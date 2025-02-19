Investigation underway after patient dies in Durban hospital fire

An investigation is under way after a 39-year-old patient was killed in a fire at Durban's Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital.

It is alleged that the patient had been using an oxygen mask and lit a lighter near the mask, which was connected to the oxygen mainline, leading to a blaze in the single-bed cubicle on Tuesday.

Patients from wards C5 and C6 were relocated to medical wards, while those in isolation were provided with masks and isolated as necessary to ensure their safety.

"The patient, who was admitted to the hospital on Friday, February 14, was placed in isolation, due to his medical condition," the Department of Health said.