Investigation underway after patient dies in Durban hospital fire
A 39-year-old patient was killed in a fire at Durban's Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in uMlazi.
Image: Supplied
An investigation is under way after a 39-year-old patient was killed in a fire at Durban's Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital.
It is alleged that the patient had been using an oxygen mask and lit a lighter near the mask, which was connected to the oxygen mainline, leading to a blaze in the single-bed cubicle on Tuesday.
Patients from wards C5 and C6 were relocated to medical wards, while those in isolation were provided with masks and isolated as necessary to ensure their safety.
"The patient, who was admitted to the hospital on Friday, February 14, was placed in isolation, due to his medical condition," the Department of Health said.
Another patient alerted staff to the incident and staff used fire extinguishers to put out the blaze.
"The department also noted that the hospital's sprinklers activated.
"The matron on duty was also notified and assisted in managing the situation. Despite the swift response, the patient who is alleged to have caused the fire sustained severe burns and tragically succumbed to his injuries," the department stated.
No other patients or staff members were injured in the incident. However, as a precautionary measure, all patients closer to the affected isolation ward were clinically examined for potential smoke inhalation.
Department of Health MEC, Nomagugu Simelane confirmed that police attended the scene.
IOL
