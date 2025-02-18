Two suspected criminals killed in shoot-out with police in Inanda

IOL Two suspected criminals were killed in a shoot-out with police in Inanda, following a tip-off about their whereabouts. One additional suspect was arrested, with links to local gang activity.

Two suspected criminals were killed in a shoot-out with cops in Inanda on Tuesday afternoon.

According to KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshuinda, the suspects were believed to be involved in house robberies and other crimes in the Inanda area

"Police operationalized intelligence about the whereabouts of the suspects and police cornered them inside a house in Nhungwane Area 1.

When police announced their presence by knocking on the door, the suspects responded by opening fire, and police retaliated.

"During the shootout, two suspects were shot and fatally wounded."

He said the suspects were found in possession of two firearms.

"Another suspect, who did not engage with the police, was arrested and is expected to appear in court soon."

Netshuinda said preliminary investigations have established links between the suspects and the Inanda West Gang.

