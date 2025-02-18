KwaZulu-Natal Health Department reports 168 Hand, Foot and Mouth disease cases

IOL KwaZulu-Natal's Department of Health reports a concerning rise in Hand, Foot and Mouth disease cases, urging parents to maintain hygiene and keep symptomatic children at home

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health said the number of cases of Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease reported by Monday was 168.

Health spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa said the eThekwini District had the most cases -120- followed by King Cetshwayo District at 25, uGu District at 20, and uMkhanyakude District with 3 confirmed cases.

"All of these cases emanate from primary schools and daycare centers. Since the first six cases were reported between the 6th and 10th of February, our outbreak teams have been visiting the affected schools to investigate the growing incidence of the disease."

The Department said in all instances, the learners were found to be suffering from flu-like symptoms, as well as blisters, and swollen hands.

"The Department would like to emphasize the importance of maintaining hygiene, which includes frequent hand washing, no sharing of utensils (such as cutlery, cups, and toothbrushes), and opening windows to allow for air to circulate.

"Furthermore, the Department urges all parents and caregivers to regularly clean surfaces and avoid the sharing of items such as toys and stationery."

Maphisa concluded: “We are concerned about these numbers, but in the same breath we would like to appeal for calm.

"It is important for people to understand HFMD, including what it is, how it can be prevented, its symptoms, and how is transmitted.

"We urge parents to ensure that children have no direct contact with persons who are ill."

Those who are affected by HFMD, with severe disease or complications, are urged to visit the nearest healthcare facility.

"Learners who are symptomatic of HFMD should be kept at home until they feel better.

"We wish to appeal to the public for calm in this regard, and for those who can, to note the facts, and not spread fear."

