Community tip-off leads to arrest of eThekwini Municipality employee for diesel theft

IOL An eThekwini Municipality employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing diesel, following a community tip-off. Picture: Supplied

An eThekwini Municipality employee has been arrested on allegations of diesel theft.

The City in a statement issued on Tuesday, said the alarm bells were raised after a community member anonymously reported the incident.

The employee was allegedly caught red-handed offloading diesel from a water tanker in Reservoir Hills on February 11, 2025.

"After receiving the tip-off, a team of investigators arrested the employee."

The City said the employee appeared in court the next day.

"The truck was supposed to be at City Fleet to repair a tyre and the driver was on leave at the time he was caught."

Head of the City Integrity and Investigations Unit Jimmy Ngcobo commended the community member for being courageous to anonymously report fraudulent and corrupt activities.

“The Municipality is losing millions of rands due to the theft of diesel and other Municipal resources.

"Further investigations revealed that the theft of diesel has been happening for over two years. The suspect was selling the diesel for R13 per liter, which is extremely cheap compared to the current diesel rate. He was generating about R5,200 from a 400-litre tank,” said Ngcobo.

He warned other employees who may be involved in fraudulent or corrupt activities, that they would also be caught.

“We are watching the use of diesel by Municipal vehicles. It was strange that one truck was filling up with diesel four times a day.

"There are also trucks that are spending too much on diesel per month. Employees with this behavior are a liability to the Municipality.

"Labour law states that stealing in the workplace is misconduct and should be granted a sanction congruent to an offense,” Ngcobo said.

Cases of stealing diesel, asphalt tar, car parts, selling of refuse bags, and stationery, and the misuse of the Municipal fleet are some of the cases under investigation.

The public can report fraud and corruption by calling 0800 20 20 20 or email [email protected]

