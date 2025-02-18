Almost 200 cases of Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease recorded in KZN. Here's how you can protect your kids

iol There are almost 200 cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease reported in KZN. Picture: Pexels.com/Miki-N

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health said the number of Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease cases has risen to 195.

The Department said 27 cases were reported over Monday night.

Lenham Primary School in Phoenix, north of Durban, is the most affected school in the province, with atleast 89 cases reported.

This prompted the Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane to visit the school today.

Speaking from the school the MEC said: "We are here at Lenham Primary School in Phoenix, because we are deeply concerned about the rapid rise in cases of Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD) cases in our province.

"Just three days ago, on Saturday, we had 36 cases. On Monday, the number stood at 168, but it has gone up by 27 to at least 195 overnight."

The MEC said the eThekwini District had 147 active cases, followed by King Cetshwayo District at 25 cases; uGu District at 20; and uMkhanyakude District with three confirmed cases.

"All of these 195 confirmed cases emanate from primary schools and daycare centers."

Simelane said the Department went to Lenham Primary School to see the situation firsthand and to offer their support.

"We also want to ensure that every possible measure is being taken to contain the spread of this disease."

The key to preventing HFMD is hygiene, hygiene, hygiene.

"As a province, we have faced serious health threats before, including Covid-19, and we have overcome them.

"Now, we must go back to the basics that helped us fight that pandemic."

The Department urged people to follow these protocols.

-Frequent hand washing with soap and water.

-No sharing of utensils, cups, or toothbrushes.

-Keeping classrooms and homes well-ventilated.

-Regularly disinfecting surfaces, toys, and stationery.

-Keeping symptomatic children at home.

"These simple but powerful actions can help us contain the situation before it gets worse."

IOL News