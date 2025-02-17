Three men arrested for transporting body in wheelbarrow in Isipingo

IOL In a shocking incident, three men were caught moving a deceased body in a wheelbarrow in Isipingo are due in court this week.

Three men who were caught transporting a body in a wheelbarrow on Saturday morning in Isipingo, south of Durban are expected to appear in court this week.

According to PT Alarms, their members spotted three men pushing a wheelbarrow with what appeared to be the body of an adult male on Mahes Road, in Malabar Hills.

Dhevan Govindasamy, spokesperson for PT Alarms said: "The members immediately stopped and investigated. It was discovered that the body of a male believed to be in his 30s was being moved by the men,"

"There were no physical visible injuries on the deceased and it was unknown how he passed on.

"The men provided conflicting stories upon being questioned."

Govindasamy said the men were detained until police arrived.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshuinda said the three men were arrested and are expected to appear in court soon.

Netshuinda said the man face charges of tampering with a dead body and defeating the ends of justice.

Police said the men were unable to explain why they were pushing the decomposed body in the wheelbarrow.

