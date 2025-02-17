The search is on for a KZN Lotto winner who spent R5 on ticket and won over R5 million

iol Two people won over R5million in the Lotto jackpot. One of the tickets was purchased in KZN.

The National Lottery Ithuba said the search was on for two people who bagged the Lotto jackpot worth over R10 million.

The jackpot from February 12, 2025, paid out R10,620,941.

Ithuba said each winner will take home R5,310,470.50.

The winning tickets were bought at Shoprite Checkers in Kwazulu-Natal, and Pick n’ Pay in Mpumalanga, with an R5 and an R10 wager respectively.

In addition, both winners selected their numbers manually.

Speaking on the recent wins, Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: "We are pleased to have not one, but two winners who dared to dream big with modest wagers and emerged victorious. Congratulations to them both."

Ithuba urged all players to check their tickets as soon as possible and come forward to claim their prize."

Ithuba said all winners have 365 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

Winnings are paid out within 72 hours of a valid claim, and all National Lottery winnings are tax-free.

Players can check their tickets at the retail stores, or check results on the National Lottery website or social media pages.

IOL News

